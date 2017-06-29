Companies

Requests for Trillian’s co-operation fell on deaf ears, Geoff Budlender says

A Trillian Capital whistleblower told the former public protector that the company's CEO‚ Eric Wood‚ had briefed senior staff on the replacement of Nhlanhla Nene

29 June 2017 - 12:53 Staff Writer
Advocate Geoff Budlender. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Advocate Geoff Budlender has expressed severe criticism of Trillian’s inadequate co-operation with his probe, a report into the investigation of the Gupta-linked company has shown.

Trillian Capital came under the spotlight after a company whistleblower alerted former public protector Thuli Madonsela that the company’s CEO‚ Eric Wood‚ had briefed senior staff on the replacement of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene with Des van Rooyen.

“The conduct of Trillian Management in this inquiry has left me with the impression that what it says cannot be trusted,” Budlender wrote in his report, which was presented to the media at Trillian’s Johannesburg offices at a media briefing on Thursday.

Budlender’s report further affirms his previous statements that multiple requests for information and co-operation from Trillian fell on deaf ears and that Trillian management tried to put an end to the inquiry twice.

Read the full report here: 

