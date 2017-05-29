Micromega boosted by global orders for its water management technology

Diversified investment group Micromega has secured lucrative orders outside SA for its proprietary water management technology business that will further diversify revenues.

The group provides a range of services including occupational health and safety and technology products.

Its subsidiary USC, which provides prepayment meters and electronic water control devices, is expanding in countries such as Zambia, Brunei, the Solomon Islands and the United Arab Emirates.

Proof of concepts are being implemented in Mexico, Colombia, the US, Brazil, Tanzania, Nigeria and Djibouti.

"The opportunities that the international marketplace provides for our proven South African-developed technology in assisting with the global water crisis are significant," said CEO Greg Morris.

Micromega reported headline earnings of R179m for the year to March, from R138.4m the previous period.

The company said growth in headline earnings was largely organic, with the exception of a minor contribution in respect of the acquisition of the food and beverage-certification laboratories from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research in September 2016.

"The results for the year were pleasing given the ongoing difficulties that the South African economy continues to endure," Morris said.

He said the resilience of the group’s business model, that it developed and owned its intellectual property "has proved itself capable of delivering well above market growth in earnings and dividends for our shareholders".