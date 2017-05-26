African Media Entertainment reports small increase in profit

African Media Entertainment (AME), the JSE-listed owner of Eastern Cape radio station Algoa FM and the Free State’s OFM, reported flat revenue and a small growth in profit for the year to end-March.

Revenue grew a fraction to R238.6m from R238.3m while aftertax profit increased 5% to R56m, the company said in its results statement that was released on Thursday.

AME maintained its final dividend at R2.50, taking its dividend for the year to R3.50, the same as in 2016. The cash shareholders receive, however, will drop because the government increased dividend withholding tax to 20% in 2017 from 15% in 2016.

The group is in the process of launching its third radio station.

"A new greenfields licence, Rhythm FM, plans to go to air by the end of June. This new commercial station’s broadcast footprint will cover both Mthatha and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, which falls outside the footprint of Algoa FM," chairman Connie Molusi said in the results statement.

Algoa FM managed to grow its audience, helping its revenue grow 5%.

"Despite a lower cumulative audience, OFM has the highest time spent listening (TSL) in SA’s commercial radio sector," Molusi said.

AME’s print subsidiary Mahareng Publishing launched a new local newspaper, Bloemfontein Courant Voice.

"The late break in the drought has given many businesses hope for the winter season," Molusi said.

AME, whose market capitalisation was R482m at a share price of R59.90, is in the process of acquiring financial news service Moneyweb, which has a market cap of R24m at its last traded price of 22c per share.

AME is offering Moneyweb shareholders a choice of 26c cash or a share swap of one AME share for 250 Moneyweb shares.