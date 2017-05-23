Commodities trader Noble is fighting for its life

Singapore/Hong Kong — Noble Group’s crisis has deepened after S&P Global Ratings flagged the risk of default for the commodity trader within a year, triggering a rout in the company’s shares before they were suspended in Singapore ahead of a company statement. The 2020 bonds fell to a record low.

"Noble is fighting for its life now," said Owen Gallimore, head of credit strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, who’s been covering Noble since 2008 and has been underweight on the bonds since 2015. "We’re not sure how long it can be sustained without a white knight."

Noble declined to comment on S&P’s assessment in response to a request from Bloomberg News.

The Hong Kong-based trader’s troubles are deepening after two turbulent years marked by losses, asset sales, and accusations of improper accounting, which it has denied. Since surprising investors two weeks ago with a quarterly loss, the shares have tumbled to multi-year lows and the price of its bonds has fallen by more than half.

S&P’s warning follows downgrades from Moody’s and Fitch in recent days.

There’s "potential that the company will face distress and a non-payment of its debt obligations over the next 12 months," S&P said in a statement late on Monday as it cut the company’s ratings by three steps to CCC+. "The company’s capital structure is not sustainable."

The shares plunged as much as 32% to 40 Singapore cents, and were at 42c as the halt kicked in after just 36 minutes of trade on Tuesday morning. The stock has lost 75% this year, following a 44% drop in 2016 and a 65% plunge the year before. The company’s 2020 bonds sank to an unprecedented 39.4c on the dollar.

Major maturities

S&P said Noble has three major maturities over the next 12 months, listing $656m due in 2017, of which $620m are borrowing-base facilities due in June 2017; $379m under a medium-term note programme due in March 2018; and $1.1bn in revolving credit facilities due in May 2018. Beyond that, there are bonds due in 2020 and 2022.

"Over the next three years, it’s got huge amounts of debt maturing and right now the company is deeply trapped, unable to make any profit," Margaret Yang, a strategist at CMC Markets in Singapore, said by phone. A potential default over the coming year is "totally possible".

Noble is seeking a new $2bn credit facility from its lenders before the $620m in loans mature under the existing facility next month. "Conversations with the banks are ongoing," chief financial officer Paul Jackaman said earlier this month.

In its assessment, Moody’s highlighted a $900m gap between estimated liquidity headroom of about $1.2bn and the $2.1bn in debt due by the middle of next year. Fitch said while Noble has adequate funds to cover maturities in 2017, it’ll need to source external financing in 2018.

Noble’s new chairman, Paul Brough, has been tasked with leading a review after he was named to the post this month, replacing founder Richard Elman. "The new chairman is considering assets sales and other strategic options, but there is limited visibility on the plan," S&P said.

While the turmoil at Noble stretches back more than two years, there’s been a flurry of developments over the past two weeks following the surprise profit warning for the first-quarter. Below is a timeline of major recent events, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg