Downgrade will have ‘material impact’ on SOEs ability to raise funding

The credit ratings downgrade of SA’s sovereign debt to subinvestment grade will have a "material impact" on the ability of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to raise funding, Public Enterprises Department officials said on Wednesday.

In a briefing to the portfolio committee on public enterprises, the officials said the downgrade had the potential to increase the cost of borrowing.

The officials said the department had undertaken a preliminary assessment of the effect of the downgrade on the credit spread of state-owned enterprises.

"The department will develop an appropriate response plan that will strengthen investor confidence in the financial position of state-owned companies, in particular Eskom and Transnet," the department said in its presentation.

Particular attention will be given to factors that contribute to the cost structure of the state-owned enterprises. These included the management of primary energy costs, in relation to which new contracting options would be explored. Also to be explored is a short- to medium-term government guarantee so state-owned enterprises can secure funding.

Delivery of build programmes would be closely examined to ensure budget overruns are contained. The department would also work towards attaining capital structures of state-owned enterprises.