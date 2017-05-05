Ford employees lose their jobs, temporarily, on slower bakkie demand in US

Michigan — Ford has temporarily laid off 130 workers at its plant in Ohio, US — jobs it had hoped to preserve by moving commercial pick-up production there from Mexico in 2015.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based vehicle maker is taking the plant down to one shift to match output with slower customer demand for its medium-duty pick-up trucks.

The laid-off employees were expected to return to work in about September, when Ford begins building redesigned versions of the models, a spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

The lay-offs mark a turnaround for Ford, which had moved production of its commercial F-650 and F-750 trucks from Mexico to Ohio and used the decision to deflect criticism from US President Donald Trump during the campaign, when he sharply criticized the car maker’s decision to move production south of the border.

Ford has since announced it has scrapped plans for the $1.6bn small-car Mexico facility, and will build the Focus compact in an existing plant there.

When Ford said in 2014 that it was bringing the trucks back to the US, demand for the large commercial vehicles was booming. The vehicle maker began building F-650s and F-750s — dump trucks, tow trucks and furniture vans — at the factory near Cleveland, Ohio, after a joint venture in Mexico with Navistar International disbanded.

Ford invested $168m in the plant at the time to convert it from making Econoline vans to commercial trucks.

Sales of Ford’s heavy trucks fell 20.2% in April and are down 10.7% in 2017 to 5,016 vehicles, the company said this week.

The move to one shift was expected to be part of a pattern of widespread shutdowns as car makers adjusted production to lower demand as the US vehicle market declined this year following seven years of gains.

"Even though incentives are up, you’re seeing some production being taken out," Mark Wakefield, MD and head of the automotive practice at consultant AlixPartners, said in an interview this week. "That shows some people are not assuming this is a speed bump or a plateau and there’s things to be adjusted."

