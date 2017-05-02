Old Mutual Wealth cancels IT deal with DST Systems
Old Mutual’s UK unit Old Mutual Wealth (OMW) has switched IT providers, the group announced on Tuesday morning.
OMW said it cancelled a £450m project awarded to Kansas City-based DST Systems and its subsidiary, International Financial Data Services (IFDS). Of this contract, £330m in costs had been incurred before the decision to terminate it.
New Zealand-based fintech company FNZ has been appointed to implement a replacement IT system which has a preliminary estimated cost of between £120m and £160m.
"Given the cost, effort and time already invested in the programme, we have not taken these decisions lightly. This has been a difficult journey for all stakeholders," OMW CEO Paul Feeney said in Tuesday’s statement.
"We have made tough decisions today but we believe they are the right decisions for our customers, their advisers, our business and our shareholders."
Old Mutual CEO Bruce Hemphill said the decision to replace IT suppliers showed "decisive action and we do not expect these decisions to affect the managed separation of Old Mutual".
OMW said FNZ’s platform is expected to provide additional functionality that was not included in the previous arrangements.
"Management estimate this would have cost in excess of a further £50m and taken a further two years post-migration to deliver," the company said in the statement.
