Ford sales decline 7.1% in March, far worse than estimated

02 May 2017 - 17:00 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS

Ford posted a wider US sales decline than analysts projected as demand for both passenger cars and trucks fell. The second-largest US car-maker said on Tuesday that car and light-truck deliveries fell 7.1% last month, trailing analysts’ average estimate for a 4.7% drop. Sales of F-Series pick-ups slipped 0.2%, while passenger car volume plunged 21%.

Higher vehicle prices may be contributing to the slow-down in US sales. The average new-car price in the US rose about 2% over the past year, according to data from TrueCar’s ALG. That’s an increase more consumers may have been able to handle when borrowing costs were low and loose credit made pricier trucks and sport utility vehicles more attainable.

The annualised pace of US vehicle sales, adjusted for seasonal trends, probably slowed in April to about 17.1-million, from 17.4-million a year earlier. Analysts had projected Fiat Chrysler and Honda would report the biggest sales declines, with both reporting decreases of more than 5%.

Industry-wide deliveries have declined in each of the first three months this year and were down 1.5% by the end of March, according to researcher Autodata. Should the slump continue in April, it would reinforce estimates for the US car market’s first annual contraction since 2009, the year GM and Chrysler reorganised in bankruptcy court.

In an effort to keep new vehicles moving off the lots, manufacturers have ratcheted up discounting. Spending on incentives last month until April 16 reached a record for the month of $3,499, according to JD Power.

"We’re starting to see the slowdown in 2017 we’ve been anticipating," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis for car-shopping website Edmunds.com. "These year-over-year declines may become more typical as the year progresses."

Bloomberg

