Ford sales decline 7.1% in March, far worse than estimated

Ford posted a wider US sales decline than analysts projected as demand for both passenger cars and trucks fell. The second-largest US car-maker said on Tuesday that car and light-truck deliveries fell 7.1% last month, trailing analysts’ average estimate for a 4.7% drop. Sales of F-Series pick-ups slipped 0.2%, while passenger car volume plunged 21%.

Higher vehicle prices may be contributing to the slow-down in US sales. The average new-car price in the US rose about 2% over the past year, according to data from TrueCar’s ALG. That’s an increase more consumers may have been able to handle when borrowing costs were low and loose credit made pricier trucks and sport utility vehicles more attainable.

The annualised pace of US vehicle sales, adjusted for seasonal trends, probably slowed in April to about 17.1-million, from 17.4-million a year earlier. Analysts had projected Fiat Chrysler and Honda would report the biggest sales declines, with both reporting decreases of more than 5%.