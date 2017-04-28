Pret A Manger to recruit UK workers

Companies

London — Coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger wants to increase the number of Britons working in its UK shops to cushion it from potential damage if EU workers stay away after Brexit, its boss said on Thursday.

The status of citizens from other EU countries living in Britain has been clouded by last June’s Brexit vote with the UK government yet to guarantee their rights, saying it first needs a reciprocal deal with the EU.

Of Pret A Manger’s 20,000-plus UK workforce, about 65% come from EU countries other  than Britain.

"We’ve been reaching out to British labour pools in a way that we never had to before," CE Clive Schlee told Reuters.

Pret A Manger, majority owned by private equity firm Bridgepoint, was increasing its use of social media and links with UK job centres in its recruitment strategy, he said. This summer it is to launch its "Big Experience Week" offering 500 week-long paid work experience placements to British school students.

"We’re very encouraged by the response ... so we feel that we will be able to maintain our diverse, our tolerant and our very competitive culture, but with a higher British percentage over time, said Schlee.

He also welcomed industry debate on the idea of "barista visas" for EU nationals after Brexit — allowing them to work in Britain but not be eligible for benefits. Schlee was speaking after Pret A Manger, which is believed to be looking at a stock market listing, reported an 11% rise in 2016 core earnings.

It made core earnings of £93.2m as total sales grew 15% to £776.2m. Sales at outlets open more than a year rose 4.8%.

The outcome was a 12th straight year of revenue and core earnings growth. In the US sales exceeded $200m for the first time.

"So far 2017 has followed a very similar pattern to 2016, so we haven’t seen a slowdown yet," said Schlee.

On Tuesday, Whitbread said underlying sales at its Costa Coffee chain declined in its fourth quarter. The group also said it was cautious about the 2017-18 financial year, saying that it expected a tougher consumer environment.

Pret A Manger opened 50 new shops in 2016, taking the total to 444, including 329 in the UK and it now also trades from France, Hong Kong, China and Dubai. The company expects to have 500 shops by the end of 2017, including its first in  Singapore.

Reuters

