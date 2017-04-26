Peugeot and Citroen sales see PSA first-quarter revenue rise 4.9%

Paris — French car-maker PSA Group said its first-quarter revenue rose 4.9% as the first results of a new product offensive helped overcome negative currency effects. Revenue advanced to €13.63bn from €13bn a year earlier, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Wednesday.

At its core automotive division, revenue rose a more modest 2.5% to €9.02bn.

PSA, which, last month, agreed to buy European rival Opel from General Motors, said two existing joint vehicle programmes would lift its second-half revenue. The Paris-based car-maker has rebounded from near-bankruptcy and government-backed bailout in 2014 to a 6% automotive operating margin last year on the strength of cost-cutting, a pared-down line-up and determined efforts to lift prices.

"We can see the beginning of the success of our product launches with its first effects on the top line," chief financial officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said on a conference call with analysts. However, he cautioned that "it will take some time" to fix PSA’s problems in China, where deliveries plunged 16% last year and another 46% in the first quarter — compared with a 4.2% increase in global sales volume.

The group said earlier this month that it will need deeper cuts and more sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to turn the sales slump around. Sales through PSA’s Chinese joint ventures are not consolidated in group revenue.

New models, including the Peugeot 3008 mini-SUV and Citroen C3 hatchback, helped lift the so-called "product mix" as customers opted for plusher versions, delivering a 3.7% boost to quarterly revenue. This was offset by a negative 1% currency impact, primarily from the weaker British pound. But pricing contributed a more modest 0.4% uplift to revenue, the company said.

The company also lifted its full-year market outlook to a 1% expansion in Europe and 2% in Latin America, having previously forecast flat demand in both regions.

