Strong growth in Brazil helps Banco Santander beat forecasts

Madrid — Strong growth for Banco Santander in its largest market Brazil drove a 14% jump in group profit in the first quarter, rewarding its pivot towards Latin America in search of higher returns. On Wednesday, the eurozone’s largest bank by market value reported a net profit of almost €1.9bn ($2.07bn) in the first three months of the year, well ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

In Brazil, whose share of the bank’s profits has jumped to 26% from 21% since the end of 2016, net profit rose for the fifth quarter in a row, up by almost 80% on underlying growth and the appreciation of the real.

Net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs and a key part of the bank’s returns, improved for the fourth consecutive quarter in Brazil as its economy recovers from its worst ever recession.

Santander CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez said a growing loan book and falling non-performing loans were among the key influences on its performance in Brazil. Its Latin American business has helped it through a squeeze on lending margins in Europe that is pressuring its rivals, and helped it weather a slip in profit in its second-largest market Britain due to the depreciation of sterling since the Brexit vote.

Profit in Latin America shot up almost 50% in the quarter, compared to a 10% rise in continental Europe and an 8% fall in Britain.

The bank expected growth in all of its principal markets this year, Santander boss Ana Botin said, highlighting Latin America, where its businesses in Chile and Mexico also saw greater returns. The region now accounts for almost half of group profit.

"While the environment continues to be challenging for the banking sector, the outlook for Santander is positive," said Botin, who chairs the group, in a statement.

Positive outlook

Santander’s shares were little changed at 9.10am GMT, trading at close to a year-high after outperforming Europe’s STOXX banking index over the past year with a 35% rise. Overall, Santander’s NII improved for the third quarter in a row, rising 10% to €8.4bn. CEO Alvarez said the bank expected interest rates to rise in the coming quarters, which would boost NII further.

Analysts flagged stablising lending margins in Spain, its third largest market, as a positive. Profit from its banking activity in Spain rose 18% thanks to greater fees from its high-yielding flagship 1-2-3 current account.

Santander said its profit in Britain would have risen by 3% without the currency swing. In the US, where the bank has recently said it aims to address risk controls and better comply with regulations, net profit rose 16% in the first quarter.

Santander reaffirmed its 2018 targets, such as boosting its fully loaded core-capital ratio, a closely watched measure of a bank’s strength, to just above 11%, after it ended the quarter with a ratio of 10.66%.

Reuters