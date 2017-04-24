JAB puts Jimmy Choo and Bally up for sale to focus on coffee

London — JAB has put luxury shoemakers Jimmy Choo and Bally International up for sale, as it focuses on the food and beverage operations that it has spent billions expanding in recent years.

On Monday, JAB Luxury, part of the investment arm of the billionaire Reimann family, said it was reviewing strategic options for both companies at a time when a revival in luxury-goods demand had boosted valuations.

The announcements signal the end of a nearly decade-long involvement in high-end shoemaking that started when JAB’s Labelux unit bought Bally in 2008. More recently, the closely held company has fixed its focus on food and beverages, buying the likes of Caribou, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Panera Bread. A recent revival in demand for luxury goods in Asia could boost interest.

Jimmy Choo shares rose as much as 11% to a record 186.25p in London, valuing the company at about £705m.

JAB said it has made a "strategic decision" to focus on consumer goods, including a 37% stake in cosmetics maker Coty. The announcement made no mention of British jacket-maker Belstaff, which also forms part of JAB’s luxury-goods portfolio.

Jimmy Choo, whose fans have ranged from the late Princess Diana to the fictional Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City, was acquired by private-equity investors three times before being bought by JAB for more than £500m in 2011. JAB sold a stake in a 2014 initial public offering, though with a 68% holding remains the company’s majority owner.

The brand’s shoes and accessories are sold at more than 150 of its own shops worldwide, as well as department stores and other outlets. Revenue rose 15% last year to £364m, boosted by the fall in the pound since the UK’s vote to leave the EU, which increases the value of overseas sales when converted into the British currency.

Jimmy Choo could attract interest from a larger luxury player trying to build up its portfolio of footwear and other leather goods, which are seeing rising consumer demand amid a rebound in key markets like China.

"What remains to be seen is whether growing interest from Asia and the Middle East for luxury UK brands will see Jimmy Choo receiving offers from foreign buyers searching for well-known British brands," said Jonathan Buxton, partner and head of consumer at Cavendish Corporate Finance.

The sale process is likely to be completed by about August, the shoemaker said, adding that it had not received any approaches.

Bally, known for suede driving shoes and leather bags, was previously owned by US buyout firm TPG, which struggled to turn it around after years of losses. At the time it was acquired by Labelux, it had more than Sf400m in annual sales.

The Bally review was expected to be completed in the second half of 2017, JAB said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were handling the auctions of both Jimmy Choo and Bally, according to JAB statements.

Bloomberg