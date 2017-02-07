How much was donated to Harvard, the world’s richest university, in 2016?

New York — Harvard University raised $1.2bn from donations, a record for the world’s richest college. The haul was erased by $2bn in investment losses and spending.

Harvard’s take was the most by any US university as colleges collected an unprecedented $41bn in financial 2016, the New York-based Council for Aid to Education, which tracks university giving, said in a survey released on Tuesday.

Stanford University was ranked number 2, with $951m, marking only the second time in 12 years that Stanford failed to outpace Harvard in fundraising.

The total was up almost 2% from the previous year. The top 20 universities accounted for 27% of all donations, once again concentrating the wealth among the richest schools. The same 20 institutions raised about 2% less than last year.

Wealthy donors

Fundraising totals show how appeals by the richest colleges to wealthy donors can help offset weak endowment returns. US college endowments declined 1.9% on average, according to an industry survey. Congress is considering a bill requiring donors to wealthy schools set aside a portion of their gift for financial aid or risk losing their tax deduction.

"When investment earnings for colleges are down, they’re also down in portfolios for wealthy individuals and foundation and donor-advised funds," said Ann Kaplan, the survey’s director. "When one of these sources loses wealth, generally on the whole, they all lose ground at the same time."

Funds in the survey count money received, and do not include pledges. Most of the contributions, about 60%, funded current operations. Gifts to build the endowment are about a quarter of the reported gifts, according to Kaplan. Most institutions end their financial year in June.

Harvard, with a $35.7bn endowment, beat its previous record of $1.16bn two years ago, the only year Stanford did not come out on top since 2004.

Funding operations

"It is hard to overstate the importance of philanthropy to the university," Patrick McKiernan, a Harvard spokesperson, said in a statement. Distributions from the endowment contributed to 36% of university operating revenues and gifts for current use represented 9%.

Stanford has the fourth-largest endowment at $22.4bn. Donations helped offset Stanford’s modest investment loss, in addition to "a strong increase in value" of campus real-estate held by the university. About 15% of the endowment is made up of real-estate holdings off campus leased to companies, hotels and other firms, according to the school. Stanford’s financial year ends in August, and its fund captured two strong months of performance.

The University of Southern California came in third, with $667m in donations, followed by Johns Hopkins University, with $657m, the University of California-San Francisco with $596m and Cornell University at $588m.

Donations from individuals declined from the previous year. Those from alumni dropped 8.5%, and 6% from non-alumni, while giving from corporations grew almost 15%. Support from foundations and other organisations was also up, according to the survey. Gifts for financial aid have been steady at about 16% for about a decade.

About 950 institutions responded to the survey, and the group used data to estimate a total for institutions that did not respond.

Bloomberg