Companies

Another Zimbabwean bank stops use of debit cards outside the country

Standard Chartered Bank has stopped customers with immediate effect from accessing cash abroad through the use of debit cards outside the country

07 February 2017 - 13:57 PM Ray Ndlovu
A broker makes a bid at a morning trading session of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in the capital Harare. Picture: REUTERS
A broker makes a bid at a morning trading session of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in the capital Harare. Picture: REUTERS

Standard Chartered Bank, Zimbabwe’s oldest bank, on Tuesday became the latest to suspend the use of Visa debit cards outside the country with "immediate effect."

Many locals had become increasingly reliant on their international cards to access cash abroad and from neighbouring countries. The country’s liquidity crunch resulted in most banks imposing stringent withdrawal limits, making it difficult to access savings.

Border towns such as Musina in SA and Francistown in Botswana, where international banks have operations had become popular with Zimbabweans looking to access cash.

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe said its decision was reached to "ensure best use of the increasingly scarce foreign currency" disbursed in line with the priority list issued by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe if and when it is available.

The bank’s move follows a similar one by CBZ bank, the country’s largest bank by deposits, which last month suspended use of its visa card payment system. EcoCash, a subsidiary of telecoms company Econet Wireless, recently reduced its daily cash limit of mobile money processed via its MasterCard service to $500 (R6, 650).

Economists expect the trend towards the suspension of international card payment platforms to increase as banks battle with depleting foreign currency reserves in their nostro accounts.

Standard Chartered Zimbabwe said its clients who wished to travel outside Zimbabwe and would want to make use of their visa cards would have to apply for "special consideration" prior to travel.

The bank would need to be notified 72 hours before departure.

"Customers are requested to submit evidence of all the expected expenses to be incurred whilst travelling outside the country … all advance applications will be reviewed in line with the priority list guidelines on external payments announced by the RBZ in 2016," the bank said.

In its results for the half-year to June 2016, presented in August last year, Standard Chartered Zimbabwe reported a profit after tax of $6m versus $1.2m in the previous matching period.

Chairman Samuel Rushwaya ascribed the "significant lift" to cost efficiencies implemented.

DIANNA GAMES: Bond notes cannot paper over Harare’s liquidity crisis

Zimbabweans are sceptical, fearing they will again be left with worthless paper in place of real money, writes Dianna Games
Opinion
22 days ago

Zim banks impose card use limits on travellers

Wealthy Zimbabweans with Visa or MasterCard bank cards face a fresh hurdle when they travel abroad - restrictions on how much money they can withdraw ...
Business
2 months ago

Glittering Harare loses its sparkle

At the peak of Zimbabwe's short-lived economic recovery in 2010, legend has it, illegal panners from the diamond-rich Marange area briefly became ...
Business
3 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Vague Zwane fails to impress miners
Companies / Mining
2.
Eskom to publish ‘cleansed’ report on meltdown
Companies / Energy
3.
Eskom relents on Dentons report, agrees to ...
Companies / Energy
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Incriminating Eskom report kept in a ...
Companies / Energy
5.
S&P downgrades Cell C to its worst rating ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Cash shortage is crushing Zimbabwe’s already embattled economy
World / Africa

Harare’s trade rules hurt SA exporters
Economy

Clock ticks for migrants with special permits
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.