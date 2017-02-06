Harare’s trade rules hurt SA exporters

In 2016 Zimbabwe imposed a surprise ban on imports of products including cooking oil, maize meal, milk, butter, cheese and coffee creamers, building materials and agricultural fertilisers. This caused chaos at the Beitbridge border, which had to be closed as angry traders staged protests. The ban, which was intended to encourage Zimbabweans to buy locally in spite of growing liquidity pressures, was later eased.

But Zimbabwean Minister of Industry and Commerce Michael Bimha said: "There is no ban on importation of any product from SA or any country for that matter."

Davies on Friday said he would raise the matter at the SADC meeting in March.

Zimbabwe had not sought permission as per SADC procedure to allow the country to raise its tariffs, he said. Instead, Zimbabwe had implemented surcharges. "They’ve done it without coming to SADC … they have done this in the face of growing imports and declining capacity to manufacture."

SA had identified 112 out of 1,000 tariff lines that Zimbabwe did not produce. Davies said he had highlighted this.

"We want to see accommodation of some of our products. That process hasn’t happened," Davies added.

SA is one of the top investors in the Zimbabwean economy. In 2015, exports to Zimbabwe amounted to about R25.6bn

and imports R4.3bn, according to the Presidency.

Mlumbi-Peter said recently that SA was informed verbally the list of banned products would be reviewed at some point to allow raw material imports and to restrict more finished products.