Toyota, Suzuki start formal talks on a partnership

Tokyo — Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor have agreed to begin formal talks to forge a partnership in procurement, green vehicles, IT and safety technologies.

The news of the talks came the same day that Toyota raised its full-year profit forecast by 9.7%, saying it expected a bigger reprieve from a weakening yen while cost-cutting efforts had also helped.

Toyota and Suzuki said in October they were exploring a partnership, citing technological challenges facing the industry and the need to keep up with consolidation in the global auto industry.

A partnership could give Suzuki, which makes affordable mini and compact cars, access to Toyota’s research and development (R&D) expertise.

Japan’s fourth-largest car maker has said it has been struggling to keep pace with the breakneck speed of R&D in the industry.

While the two companies have yet to say how Toyota may gain from a partnership with Suzuki, insiders at the world’ second-largest ca maker have said it will probably seek Suzuki’s help in cracking India’s market.

Suzuki dominates the Indian market through its majority stake in Maruti Suzuki India, which sells roughly half of all cars sold in the country, whereas Toyota is still struggling to gain significant market share despite years of trying.

Access to Suzuki’s tightly knit supply chain network in India, which it has cultivated since the 1980s, could help Toyota to develop and sell more mainstream cars tailored for the local market.

Fujio Ando, an adviser at Chibagin Securities, noted that except for compact cars, the two car makers had little overlap in their production line-up, adding that Suzuki was already buying hybrid technology from Toyota.

"One question will be how much Toyota will open up to Suzuki given its relations with Daihatsu," he added, referring to Toyota’s own minivehicle specialist firm.

Toyota invests heavily in R&D in areas including automated driving, artificial intelligence and lower-emission cars.

Suzuki has long sought a bigger partner. A partnership with Germany’s Volkswagen ended on a sour note in 2015, after the German carmaker accused it of violating their pact by agreeing a diesel engine deal with Italy’s Fiat.

Shares in Toyota and Suzuki were roughly flat on Monday, in line with the broader Tokyo market.

Improved outlook

Net profit to end-March would be ¥1.7-trillion ($15.08bn), Toyota said, compared with a previous forecast for ¥1.55-trillion. It also expects a higher operating profit of ¥1.85-trillion versus ¥1.7-trillion stated in November.

Toyota still expects its full-year profit to tumble from last year’s record ¥2.31-trillion, even though its outlook has improved on expectation the yen will average ¥107/$ and ¥118/€ to end-March, compared with previous forecasts of ¥103 and 114 yen respectively.

Reuters