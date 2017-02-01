H&M to remix stores and boost e-commerce

Stockholm — Fashion retailer H&M surprised investors with a small increase in quarterly profit and said it would review its mix of stores and invest more in e-commerce, lifting its shares to a one-month high.

The world’s number two apparel group said it was reviewing its store portfolio and that about 70-80 new stores in 2017 would be brands other than H&M.

This brings it more in line with Zara owner Inditex, which has been outperforming the Swedish group.

Zara, the Spanish company’s biggest chain, accounts for less than four in 10 of its stores.

Inditex also has a model that enables it to respond faster to changes in demand. H&M said it was investing in technology, automation and analytics to speed up its own supply chain.

H&M said on Tuesday it would roll out e-commerce in six more markets in 2016, taking it online in 41 of the 69 in which it is present. It is also replacing a decades-old store growth target with a turnover target to reflect growing e-commerce.

It is now aiming for annual local currency sales growth, including online sales, of 10%-15%, and it expects to be within range from 2016 on.

In the financial year 2015-16, local currency sales were up 7%. H&M said it would open

430 new stores in 2017, a 10% store growth compared with 11% in 2016. It branched out into seven separate concepts in recent years to broaden its customer base in the face of tougher competition, and plans to launch one or two more this year.

Analysts have criticised H&M for not offering services such as picking up items bought online in its stores and the company responded on Tuesday that it was testing online returns in stores, click-and-collect and faster delivery options.

The group, whose profits have fallen for five straight quarters, said its fiscal fourth-quarter pretax profit rose to 7.4-billion krona ($839m) from a year-ago’s 7.2-billion krona.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a 2% drop to 7-billion krona.

H&M, which had previously reported a weaker than expected turnover for the quarter, as well as for December, said sales for the period January 1 to January 29 were up 11% in local currencies.

Reuters