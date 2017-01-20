COMPANY COMMENT: Crisis talks intended to secure the henhouse

If the rainfall continues and grain production improves as predicted, it is likely that food prices will drop, probably in the third quarter of 2017, bringing some relief to consumers.

But on the red meat side, things are highly likely to be different. Agri SA says the drought has almost destroyed SA’s livestock sector. Cattle farmers, for instance, were forced to slaughter about 15,000 animals a week in 2016.

While red meat prices stayed relatively flat, Hlomendlini says it is likely that prices will shoot up in 2017, because there is not much livestock to slaughter. This means a considerable decline in the supply of domestic red meat.

Agri SA says that despite all the challenges, the domestic poultry industry is expected to see production costs fall in 2017. Maize prices are expected to drop as outputs improve.

However, this might not helpast ral Foods, whose 11.5-million chicken operation in the Lekwa district is at risk if the municipality continues to default on its electricity payments.

Eskom has agreed to postpone cutting off Lekwa’s power supply, but until the local authority makes good on its obligation, the risk stands.

Here’s a quiz. Two mission statements from two global institutions: "Committed to improving the state of the world" and "Bringing people together for a better world". Do they belong to the Vatican, the US Republican Party, Anheuser-Busch InBev or the World Economic Forum?

Although the statements sound similar they belong to two disparate entities. The first, "Committed to improving the state of the world" is the World Economic Forum’s. It is trotted out each year at Davos to remind us of how much more dangerous the world has become. This year’s conference winds up on Friday just as Donald Trump takes centre stage in the US and offers little hope for an improved world.

"Bringing people together for a better world" is Anheuser-Busch InBev’s. There is no mention of beer or alcohol or drinks of any kind. Of course, mention of a product might have diluted the claim.

It’s possible our Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi would take issue with it and, being the stickler he is, he might be tempted to demand some evidence.

South African shareholders who equate "better world" with stronger share price also won’t be persuaded by the claim. The share is almost 30% below its price when it listed on the JSE a year ago. Much of that reflects rand strength since Nenegate.

Perhaps extravagant statements are just what we need.

