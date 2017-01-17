Mobile start-up seeks rupees for its next onslaught

Mumbai — India’s richest man is not done yet. After ploughing $25bn into starting a fourth-generation mobile network, Mukesh Ambani will spend more to boost coverage amid complaints from its largest rival that his free services hurt competition.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a closely held unit of Ambani’s Reliance Industries, planned to raise 300-billion rupees ($4.4bn) from a rights offer and would use the proceeds to enhance its network capacity, it said in an exchange filing.

Jio says it has been luring 600,000 new users a day with giveaways and had about 72.4-million subscribers four months after starting operations.

The new funding will help Jio challenge competitors with free-for-life voice calls and free data services to March.

After Jio’s entry, Vodafone Group, which runs the second-largest operator in India, said in November it would write down the value of its local unit.

A national tribunal is set to hear a case on February 1 after Bharti Airtel, India’s largest carrier, complained the giveaways were killing the industry.

"Reliance clearly doesn’t want to be a small player, but wants to be number one. And to be number one you need to invest lots of money," said Anthea Lai, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

"The other operators are struggling, but you need a disruptor to shake things up."

Diversifying Profit

Ambani’s investment in Jio is part of Reliance’s plan to diversify from oil and petrochemicals, which contributed about 98% to profit in 2016.

In the fundraising exercise, Jio plans to issue 6-billion noncumulative, optionally convertible 9% preference shares of 10 rupees each at a premium of 40 rupees. Reliance was set to announce last quarter’s earnings later on Monday.