Mobile start-up seeks rupees for its next onslaught
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm goes to market for 300-billion rupees ($4.4bn) to enhance the company’s network capacity
Mumbai — India’s richest man is not done yet. After ploughing $25bn into starting a fourth-generation mobile network, Mukesh Ambani will spend more to boost coverage amid complaints from its largest rival that his free services hurt competition.
Reliance Jio Infocomm, a closely held unit of Ambani’s Reliance Industries, planned to raise 300-billion rupees ($4.4bn) from a rights offer and would use the proceeds to enhance its network capacity, it said in an exchange filing.
Jio says it has been luring 600,000 new users a day with giveaways and had about 72.4-million subscribers four months after starting operations.
The new funding will help Jio challenge competitors with free-for-life voice calls and free data services to March.
After Jio’s entry, Vodafone Group, which runs the second-largest operator in India, said in November it would write down the value of its local unit.
A national tribunal is set to hear a case on February 1 after Bharti Airtel, India’s largest carrier, complained the giveaways were killing the industry.
"Reliance clearly doesn’t want to be a small player, but wants to be number one. And to be number one you need to invest lots of money," said Anthea Lai, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.
"The other operators are struggling, but you need a disruptor to shake things up."
Diversifying Profit
Ambani’s investment in Jio is part of Reliance’s plan to diversify from oil and petrochemicals, which contributed about 98% to profit in 2016.
In the fundraising exercise, Jio plans to issue 6-billion noncumulative, optionally convertible 9% preference shares of 10 rupees each at a premium of 40 rupees. Reliance was set to announce last quarter’s earnings later on Monday.
Ambani is betting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to push digital payments will spur more Indians to use its services
In response to Jio’s free services, Airtel and other operators have slashed tariffs by as much as 66% and have increased data allowances to retain customers.
In an affidavit filed at the telecom disputes settlement and appellate tribunal, Airtel said Jio’s free services were against the interests of the industry and would wipe out competition.
With Jio, Ambani is betting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to push digital payments will spur more Indians to use its services.
After Modi banned 86% of the nation’s currency in circulation, digital payments jumped almost 43% from November to 958-million transactions in December, according to the central bank’s latest data.
"Having already made most of the investments in building out the network, Jio is probably spending this money on customer acquisition and some last-mile connectivity," Deven Choksey, MD of Mumbai-based brokerage KR Choksey Shares & Securities, said.
"They’re still capitalising the company, as this is probably the first such start-up in the world."
