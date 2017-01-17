Hugo Boss gets boost in China

Berlin — German fashion house Hugo Boss said 2016 operating profit would fall less than feared following a fourth-quarter sales recovery in China and Britain, sending its shares as much as 10% higher on Monday.

Revenue in Asia, where Hugo Boss makes almost a fifth of sales, rose a currency-adjusted 5% in the fourth quarter, recovering from a 3% fall in the third after it cut prices in China closer to European and US levels.

The firm said like-for-like sales had risen almost 20% in mainland China, adjusted for currency effects.

It publishes final 2016 results on March 9.

Shares in the company, down 12% in the past year after sliding profits and analyst downgrades, were up 8.6% on Monday.

Reuters