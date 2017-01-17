Ericsson’s credibility on the line

"He has to do that by setting out a clear strategy and clear financial targets and delivering on those targets."

Ekholm, a trained engineer with Swedish and US citizenship, said in October 2016 that the company needed to keep reducing expenses and shift resources into some areas, while pulling back from others — but he has not given much detail. He will not comment until Ericsson reports fourth-quarter earnings on January 26, according to a spokeswoman.

"We are only at the beginning of the mobility journey as we, in coming years, will see massive transformation across industries," Ekholm said.

"Ericsson has shaped an entire industry and led technology developments."

At Investor, he generated impressive returns by rejigging the portfolio with wholly owned, unlisted companies that helped to triple the stock price. While he is seen as a high-quality executive, Ekholm also sat on the board of Ericsson for years, while its fortunes waned. Some investors have said they would have preferred an outsider.

"Borje has a deep understanding of the business and the challenges Ericsson faces," chairman Leif Johansson said. The new CEO "will be able to guide Ericsson on the next steps of the company’s development".

Ekholm’s first order of business will be evaluating the company’s costs, product offering and competitive situation. Any successful strategy will need to tackle increasing competitive pressure from Chinese rivals ZTE and Huawei Technologies that may become more aggressive in pursuing contracts in Europe amid a slowdown in investments in China.

According to IHS Markit, Huawei dethroned Ericsson from its position as the world’s biggest supplier of mobile infrastructure in the third quarter for the first time. And last month, CK Hutchison Holdings and VimpelCom selected ZTE to merge and manage their Italian mobile networks.

The deal gives the Chinese supplier a boost as it tries to scale up its European operations and represents a blow to Ericsson, which has business with both carriers.

"Figuring out how to fight against the Chinese competitors should be a top priority," Charles Bordes, an analyst at AlphaValue, said. "The latest developments highlight these difficulties."

Tall Order

Analysts also say that an ongoing effort to cut operating expenses by 10-billion kronor ($1.12bn) may not be enough in the face of further declines of 2% to 6% in the market for mobile infrastructure, following a 2016 drop of as much as 15%.

"We should finish the year below the level of revenues of 2011, and yet the workforce is about 9% higher, including the recently announced job cuts," Bordes said. "Except an unlikely rebound in the market in 2017, the math is simple."

On the horizon for Ericsson and Ekholm is the fifth generation mobile-network technology that is currently under development, and, to keep from slipping further, Ericsson will need to prove its capabilities in developing products for the

new standard.

However, large-scale commercial deployment of 5G networks is not expected until 2020 and even then, it may not provide the boost to network-equipment makers’ revenue that previous upgrade rounds have, according to Bengt Nordstrom, CEO of telecom industry consultancy firm Northstream.

"Their plans cannot be based on the assumption that revenues for some mysterious reason will increase and that operators will start making huge investments," Nordstrom said.

For the fourth quarter, Ericsson is projected to report an almost 20% sales decline from the year-earlier period. Ekholm would need to think hard about what to say to keep his staff motivated despite the bleak prospects and need for further downsizing, Nordstrom said.

"It’s a company in a very pressed situation and a lot of people have had to leave," Nordstrom said. "One important aspect is to show management and employees that a turnaround is possible."

Jan Frykhammar — Ericsson’s caretaker CEO — will stay on the executive team as adviser to Ekholm, focusing on corporate governance and efficiency.

The management will also need to consider whether to continue generous dividends, or preserve cash for the turnaround and ahead of an expected market recovery in 2018.

Bloomberg