The Fort Knox where Emirates stores 3.75-million bottles of wine

It is a modern, temperature-controlled, light-deprived location that stores 3.75-million bottles of wine in their original packaging, in boxes and on palettes. The company chose Burgundy is for the simple reason that ports are a few hours south with temperature-controlled containers where bottles can be shipped to the preferred destination. "It’s not very sexy," he says. "But it is highly effective."

"Just because you’ve got the money doesn’t mean you can buy."

It would be easy to chalk it up as just another advantage that the airline gets from its government subsidies. After all, it allowed its parent company, the Investment Corporation of Dubai, to assume its fuel hedging contracts, and the lobbying group Partnership for Open & Fair Skies has said Emirates received $7.6bn to construct the Emirates terminal at the Dubai International Airport, giving it a competitive advantage over the Deltas and Lufthansas of the world. (Emirates disputes these figures.) But when it comes to wine, the airline has bought smartly over the years, buying heavily in good vintage years and finding jewels among lesser ones that it believes can age into respectability.

"It’s an investment," said Heymeijer. "We look at it like a commodity."

What money can’t buy

Most airlines employ a wine consultant who will use a number calculated by the finance team to put together a list of 20 wines that are available both in the market and in the volume required. Tim Clark, the president of Emirates, wanted its wine list to be a differentiator. So the airline made the decision to partner with MMI and buy as directly as possible from merchants and vineyards and in smaller quantities, if necessary—10,000-bottle parcels instead of the typical 24,000 or 48,000.

The toughest challenge for Emirates, at the beginning, was getting credibility in these wine-producing regions. Even though the airline considered its first class the right audience, it still had to show that it would treat the wine in a way that old-school French vintners would appreciate: Pour it at the right temperature and test how altitude and cabin pressure have an influence on what you smell, taste, and eat.