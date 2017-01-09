UK retailers to signal health

London — British consumers, who helped the economy emerge largely unscathed from the Brexit vote, face their next big health check.

A week after Next offered a grim outlook for 2017 following a downbeat holiday selling season, Marks & Spencer Group, department-store chain Debenhams, grocer J Sainsbury and other retailers are set to provide business updates. Their insights will be scoured for clues on household spending and whether the economy will continue weathering the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

Consumer confidence has held up surprisingly well since the June EU vote, and borrowing is surging. But the coming months pose a challenge for consumers — even those as seemingly unflappable as Britain’s. An expected sharp upswing in inflation and uncertainty over the economic outlook could threaten households’ capacity to splurge.

"We’ve seen pretty strong rates of both retail sales and overall spending growth," said Paul Hollingsworth, an economist at Capital Economics in London.

"But that drop in the pound after the referendum is going to start to feed through more into inflation over the course of this year [2017], and households are going to start to feel the impact," he said.

If Brexit’s aftershocks spread to the UK’s £487bn retail industry, they will add to upheaval caused by changes in consumer behaviour, with people buying more online.

Many are also prioritising spending on experiences such as vacations or eating out over, say, a new pair of shoes, though even businesses in those sectors are experiencing some fallout.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver plans to close six of his Italian restaurants in Britain after the pound’s Brexit-induced weakness pushed up costs.

Big Unknown

A busy week of Christmas trading updates from UK retailers picks up on Tuesday with Wm Morrison Supermarkets, followed by Sainsbury a day later. Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, online retailer Asos and supermarket operator Tesco are set to report on Thursday.

Marks & Spencer said in November the effect of Brexit "remains uncertain", citing currency volatility, confidence and the potential for new trade tariffs. While the FTSE 350 index gained 13% in 2016, the retail supersector index fell for a third year. While consumer spending supported the economy in 2016, there could be payback ahead.