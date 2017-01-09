These are the best and worst performing airlines in the world

New York — For those who insist that traveling is all about the journey, we say this: It really depends on which carrier you fly.

Aside from variations in cabins and service quality, there is the major concern of how likely you are to be delayed. Fly on the wrong airline and your odds of a delay are as high as 56%; choose the right one and that number shrinks way down to just 11%. That is enough to make or break a vacation’s spell, no matter where you are sitting on the plane.

But how do you know which airlines to steer clear of, and which ones to prioritise?

Every year, the aviation insights company FlightStats puts together a list of the international airlines with the best on-time performance records. It is the capstone to the company’s year-round efforts to track delay and cancellation patterns for airlines across the globe. We have asked them to share all of their annual findings so we can point out the losers, too. Without further ado, here are the full results, along with your likelihood of getting delayed on each carrier:

The Best 10 International Airlines of 2016

1. KLM – 11.47%

2. Iberia – 11.82%

3. JAL – 12.2%

4. Qatar Airways – 13.66%

5. Austrian – 14.26%

6. ANA – 14.46%

7. Singapore Airlines – 14.55%

8. Delta Air Lines – 14.83%

9. TAM Linhas Aéreas – 14.93%

10. Qantas – 15.7%

The Worst 10 International Airlines of 2016

1. El Al – 56%

2. Icelandair – 41.05%

3. Air India – 38.71%

4. Philippine Airlines – 38.33%

5. Asiana Airlines – 37.46%

6. China Eastern Airlines – 35.8%

7. Hong Kong Airlines – 33.42%

8. Air China – 32.73%

9. Korean Air – 31.74%

10. Hainan Airlines – 30.3%

According to Jim Hetzel, vice president of aviation and distribution at FlightStats, compiling the list is no small feat. The only comparable resource is the monthly report that the US Department of Transportation puts out on major domestic carriers, relying uniquely on self-reported data from the biggest carriers in the US; it does not factor in any of those airlines’ international flights.

"We stitch data together from 500 different sources," said Hetzel, likening the process to creating a giant quilt.

Among those sources are flight-tracking and positional services, airport runway times, radar services, airline records, airport data, and such governing bodies as Eurocontrol and the Federal Aviation Administration. "All of these pieces come in different formats, all with different elements of value, and a lot of times the sources don’t agree," said Hetzel as to why his business is so unrivaled.

"We’ve built the technology and logic to sort that out and validate information across multiple sources. It’s a pretty interesting process," he said.