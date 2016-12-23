US sues Barclays after bad loan penalty talks collapse

The US justice department has sued Barclays Plc for fraud over its sale of mortgage bonds after the bank had baulked at paying the amount the government was seeking in settlement negotiations.

The lawsuit announced on Thursday is rare for big banks, which typically negotiate a settlement with the government rather than risk drawn-out litigation and a possible trial. The breakdown in talks suggests that the bank is willing to take its chances with incoming enforcement officials in the Trump administration. The bank has lined up a law firm whose top lawyer is known for his aggressive defence of clients, including Lt Col Oliver North of 1980s Iran-Contra Affair fame.

Barclays is one of a handful of European lenders, including HSBC Holdings Plc, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, that have yet to settle long-running US probes into their sale of mortgage bonds ahead of the financial crisis. The Barclays lawsuit marks the first time the justice department has sued one of the banks at the centre of an Obama administration initiative to recoup investor losses on the securities. The US has extracted more than $46bn from six US financial institutions thus far, and on Friday Deutsche Bank AG said it had reached a $7.2bn agreement to resolve the investigation into its mortgage bond dealings.

Drawing the Line

Barclays executives tried to draw the line at $2bn in penalties to settle with the government, which made an opening offer it deemed too high, a person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg in October. The justice department’s starting point for negotiations was not disclosed.

"Barclays jeopardised billions of dollars of wealth through practices that were plainly irresponsible and dishonest," US attorney-general Loretta Lynch said in a written statement. "We are sending a clear message that the Department of Justice will not tolerate the defrauding of investors and the American people."

Barclays rejected the government’s accusations.

"Barclays considers that the claims made in the complaint are disconnected from the facts," it said in a statement. "We have an obligation to our shareholders, customers, clients and employees to defend ourselves against unreasonable allegations and demands."

The other banks under investigation declined to comment on the Barclays suit, even as they negotiate how much they will pay to resolve their own mortgage-securities probes.

‘Craptacular’ Loans

The British bank repeatedly deceived investors about the quality of more than $31bn in loans backing the securities that were sold between 2005 and 2007, the justice department said in a complaint filed on Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn. More than half of the underlying loans defaulted, the government said, causing billions of dollars in losses for investors. Consultants who reviewed the loans called them "craptacular" and said they bore the "distinct aroma of default", according to the complaint.

Barclays extended billions of dollars in financing to lenders that the bank knew were originating loans without regard to the ability of the borrowers to repay them, the government alleges.

"This pump-priming activity contributed to the housing bubble and to the ensuing crash, whose effects devastated the world economy in the financial crisis of 2008," the lawsuit alleges.

Even before the election of Donald Trump to the US presidency, the bank had hired an outside law firm as a signal that it would not budge on the penalty figure. That law firm is Williams & Connolly, a person familiar with the matter said. Brendan Sullivan Jr, the firm’s top lawyer, is known in Washington for relishing courtroom combat.

Sullivan’s spirited defence of Oliver North in the 1980s during the Iran-Contra hearings and subsequent criminal trial established him as a fighter.

Barclays has set aside £2.5bn for investigations and litigation since the start of 2014.

The case is US v Barclays Capital Inc, 16-7057, US District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

