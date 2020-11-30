PROFILE
How fighting for a better world has given Tracey Davies purpose
30 November 2020 - 05:09
Just looking at blonde-haired and spectacled Tracey Davies, it’s easy to believe her when she says she dislikes confrontation.
Less so, however, when you see her grilling the directors of some of SA’s largest companies in her capacity as executive director of Just Share, a shareholder activist organisation that has been making waves at annual general meetings (AGMs) lately...
