Supply chains must be designed for maximum resilience. Picture: Sunday Times/123RF/Anton Samsonov
VUCA. If there was an acronym for our age, this is it. Volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) have all been on the rise since the introduction of the concept in 1987. While the term itself is a deceptively simple one to describe four discrete challenges, which require discrete responses, it’s a useful starting point for preparing to do business in our increasingly unpredictable world – particularly if you work in supply chain management.
VUCA. If there was an acronym for our age, this is it. Volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) have all been on the rise since the introduction of the concept in 1987. While the term itself is a deceptively simple one to describe four discrete challenges, which require discrete responses, it’s a useful starting point for preparing to do business in our increasingly unpredictable world – particularly if you work in supply chain management.
Anthony Sharpe, editor
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Supply Chain Management magazine
Building resilience into the supply chain will enable businesses to meet capacity
VUCA. If there was an acronym for our age, this is it. Volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) have all been on the rise since the introduction of the concept in 1987. While the term itself is a deceptively simple one to describe four discrete challenges, which require discrete responses, it’s a useful starting point for preparing to do business in our increasingly unpredictable world – particularly if you work in supply chain management.
VUCA. If there was an acronym for our age, this is it. Volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) have all been on the rise since the introduction of the concept in 1987. While the term itself is a deceptively simple one to describe four discrete challenges, which require discrete responses, it’s a useful starting point for preparing to do business in our increasingly unpredictable world – particularly if you work in supply chain management.
Anthony Sharpe, editor
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.