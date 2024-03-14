FREE TO READ | Courier Services Insights

Business

Growth in e-commerce means courier businesses are making significant investments in technology to improve efficiencies

14 March 2024 - 14:42
Picture: 123RF/PEOPLEIMAGES12
Picture: 123RF/PEOPLEIMAGES12

A consolidation trend has contributed to reshaping the competitive landscape within SA’s courier, express and parcel industry, says The Courier Guy CEO Craig Pitchers.

As demand grows for a fast and reliable online shopping journey, the importance of trust and reliability at the “last mile” — the final step in the delivery journey — is critically important.

One of the biggest challenges in last mile deliveries is re-deliveries because nobody is home to take delivery of the parcel, raising the cost of the delivery. As a result, says Garry Marshall, CEO of industry association the SA Express Parcels Association,  courier businesses are making significant investments in technology to mitigate this risk and improve efficiencies.

Technology and e-commerce mean the world has opened up for customers, so increasing one's global footprint, as SkyNet Worldwide Express has done, also allows businesses to find solutions for tapping into new markets.

 

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.