United Business Solutions: The exemplar of seamless office automation procurement
UBS’ websites offer businesses straightforward pricing, a simple purchasing process and, due to its ‘technology first’ approach, significant cost savings
United Business Solutions (UBS) recently launched United Telecoms, an e-commerce website focused on the business-to-business (B2B) telecom industry, which complements the company’s existing United Copiers website.
Both websites offer Southern African businesses something that is not commonly associated with the office solutions industry: transparent and easy-to-understand online pricing with the ability to purchase products on the sites.
UBS has a “technology first” approach in the office automation industry. This strategy has allowed the company to pass significant cost savings to the end user by removing the need for costly sales distribution channels. New, cutting-edge customer engagement technologies have been applied in the strategy to lower customer engagement and acquisition costs and improve service delivery.
Instant online live chats with industry-certified experts are available on all websites, while visitors can also book in-person or Zoom and Teams video consults to digitally walk through proposed offerings and products.
Instant online solution pricing ensures buyers are well informed about all possible costs before making a purchasing decision for their organisation.
Straightforward and simple
The office solutions industry is one of few industries left where pricing of cash purchase or rental finance options is not widely available to the public via a simple web search or app. Photocopiers, office printers, consumables, VoIP private branch exchange (PBX) switchboard systems and many other B2B office products cannot be researched and priced correctly online. If you compare this to the motor or PC industry, for example, it doesn’t make sense why it’s not offered.
UBS tries to keep things straightforward and simple; everything from the cost of equipment to after-sales legal contracts can be viewed, vetted and signed digitally. The company’s solutions consultants are always on standby to guide customers on the best solution for their business. It’s optional, but always available.
We want to improve and perfect our existing offering.Ryan Lumley, MD of United Business Solutions
“With all the modern web technology available today, these products and their related rental and service contracts are simple to present online and the Southern African buyer deserves the ability to compare office automation prices, services and products quickly, simply and in their own time,” says Ryan Lumley, MD of UBS.
With this in mind, the office solutions company has built an extensive portfolio of e-commerce websites, which includes United Copiers for business printer, photocopier and consumable purchasing; United Telecoms, which handles the online purchasing of office PBX switchboard systems, fibre and all related peripherals; and Copier Trader, an online-first wholesaler of new and remanufactured photocopiers, office printers and consumables to the sub-Saharan market.
“When pricing falls away as a negotiation point for the seller and the buyer, it removes a lot of the complexities and trust issues experienced when dealing with each other,” says Daron Smith, sales manager at UBS. “Everyone in the organisation knows what we sell, how we sell it and can therefore focus on the important aspects of the transaction such as meeting clients’ needs and delivering on promised solutions.”
For the long term, UBS plans to expand the offering to encompass information technology (IT), CCTV, access control and other verticals related to the B2B business solutions sector.
“For now, we want to improve and perfect our existing offering,” says Lumley.
This article was paid for by United Business Solutions.