United Business Solutions: The exemplar of seamless office automation procurement

United Business Solutions (UBS) recently launched United Telecoms, an e-commerce website focused on the business-to-business (B2B) telecom industry, which complements the company’s existing United Copiers website.

Both websites offer Southern African businesses something that is not commonly associated with the office solutions industry: transparent and easy-to-understand online pricing with the ability to purchase products on the sites.

UBS has a “technology first” approach in the office automation industry. This strategy has allowed the company to pass significant cost savings to the end user by removing the need for costly sales distribution channels. New, cutting-edge customer engagement technologies have been applied in the strategy to lower customer engagement and acquisition costs and improve service delivery.

Instant online live chats with industry-certified experts are available on all websites, while visitors can also book in-person or Zoom and Teams video consults to digitally walk through proposed offerings and products.

Instant online solution pricing ensures buyers are well informed about all possible costs before making a purchasing decision for their organisation.

Straightforward and simple

The office solutions industry is one of few industries left where pricing of cash purchase or rental finance options is not widely available to the public via a simple web search or app. Photocopiers, office printers, consumables, VoIP private branch exchange (PBX) switchboard systems and many other B2B office products cannot be researched and priced correctly online. If you compare this to the motor or PC industry, for example, it doesn’t make sense why it’s not offered.

UBS tries to keep things straightforward and simple; everything from the cost of equipment to after-sales legal contracts can be viewed, vetted and signed digitally. The company’s solutions consultants are always on standby to guide customers on the best solution for their business. It’s optional, but always available.