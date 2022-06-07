×

Business

WEBINAR | How to build business resilience in an era of digital disruption

Register now for the Business Day Focus 4.0 Dialogue on June 10 at 10am

07 June 2022 - 09:33
Image: Pexels / Fauxels

The pandemic recovery phase has created a huge opportunity for the world to prioritise digital transformation to build business resilience. However, the journey towards digital transformation will continue to present many challenges, which leaders will have to overcome to build an organisation that’s future-fit.

During the Business Day Focus 4.0 Dialogue on June 10 — hosted in partnership with BCX, the Johannesburg Business School and Liberty Two Degrees — a panel of experts will discuss the importance of a business strategy that embraces digital transformation and creating an integrated digital ecosystem.

They'll also look at how effective leadership and change management can shape an engaged workforce to drive business stability, employee experience, customer satisfaction and profits.

Moderated by financial journalist Alishia Seckam, this panel of experts will include:

  • Prof Randall Carolissen: dean of the Johannesburg Business School;
  • Abdool Saib: chief of converged communications at BCX; and
  • Pat Masithela: chief information officer of Liberty Two Degrees.

Event details:

  • Date: June 10 2022
  • Time: 10am — 11am
  • Location: online

Click here to register for this virtual event.

