Fuel costs require a rethink by businesses

Fuel price increases have been relentless over the last few months, resulting in higher operating expenses for businesses who are forking out more money for the same amount of fuel.

Standard Bank fleet card transaction data shows that fleet users paid an average price of R14/l for diesel in January, which means that it cost R3,360 to fill up a 60l tank four times in a month. Now, however, with the price sitting at R20/l, that fleet user would have to cough up over 40% more (R4,800) for the same amount of fuel. When extrapolating the cost for 11 months, that’s an extra R15,000/year.

Today’s per barrel price of Brent crude oil ($75) is a far cry from the $18/barrel that Brent crude fetched in April 2020, then due to a glut in the market amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Drivers behind the fuel price hikes

Now an undersupply in the market is largely driving the price of crude oil up. While the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) wants to sell at a high price, many of its members are wary as they believe if Opec doesn’t bring the price down, it could speed up the transformation from petrol or carbon-fuelled vehicles to electric vehicles. As such, there is reason to believe that there could be a reduction in fuel prices in the months to come.

The US and China have what are known as strategic reserves, some of which they will be releasing into the market and, though not guaranteed to materialise, this could also result in prices easing.

More businesses take to the road but face high costs

There has been an increase in road users and a rise in fuel consumption for logistics purposes, especially since the arrival of Covid-19, driven by the resultant spike in online shopping and demand for home delivery for essentials like groceries.

While fuel consumption by typical passenger vehicles is down by 30% due to the shift to remote working, for operators of medium and large commercial vehicles that move everything from inputs for production to goods and services, consumption is up significantly.