This ‘pay-as-you-earn’ loan for SMEs is an exciting global first

When it comes to running a business in today’s disruptive and unpredictable environment, it’s never been more important for entrepreneurs to read the signs and respond accordingly, by adapting their strategies with out-of-the-box thinking and lightning-fast execution.

When you further consider the pressures of cash flow cycle peaks and valleys and the affect of seasonal trade, it’s clear that a one-size-fits-all approach to this market simply doesn’t cut it any more: innovation and flexibility is key.

With this in mind, Standard Bank has developed a revolutionary approach to business finance in this space: BizFlex a flexible, short-term unsecured lending solution for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Globally, BizFlex is the first current account revenue-based repayment loan offered by a financial institution.

Unlike traditional lending products, the BizFlex loan offers two distinct benefits to assist businesses in managing their cash flow and growth:

A “pay-as-you-earn” repayment approach where the loan is repaid based on a customer-selected percentage of daily revenue earned, and A fixed and guaranteed cost structure that includes interest and does not change, irrespective of the time taken to repay the loan. This provides business owners with cost transparency — there are no additional monthly fees or penalty fees — helping them manage their budgets.

“We’re proud to have assisted SMEs with more than 10,000 loans to date, with loan disbursements exceeding R2bn,” says Darren Segal, business and commercial group executive at Standard Bank.