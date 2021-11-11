Why demand for Standard Bank’s virtual cards is skyrocketing

While South Africans have been embracing virtual cards for some time, there has been a dramatic rise in use of this digital payment method recently.

Data from Standard Bank shows that physical card uptake in 2020 slowed significantly, down more than 50% from 2019. Meanwhile, the number of virtual cards issued grew by more than 400% in 2020.

“We’re seeing a similar trend in 2021, with more than 24,000 virtual cards issued year-to-date,” says Arno von Helden, co-founder and head of Standard Bank’s Shyft forex app.

Here are some of the many reasons customers are clamouring for Standard Bank’s virtual cards:

S afe online shopping

“Online purchasing, which has increased exponentially since March 2020 when the Covid-19-induced lockdown commenced, is a significant driver of this growth,” says Von Helden.

As the world becomes more global, South Africans are buying more than ever before from international sites such as Alibaba and Amazon. Streaming entertainment on Apple or Netflix and accessing content from publications such as the Wall Street Journal or New York Times is also popular.

According to Von Helden, South Africans are using virtual cards to make these payments and manage their online subscriptions.

“While physical cards have undergone security innovations, consumers are still at risk of potential fraud and identity theft when they process a payment online or over their mobile phone. This is where the appeal of the virtual card comes in. You can shop online without having to expose your credit or debit card details and top up the card with the exact amount you wish to spend.”