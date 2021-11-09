Mining industry committed to transformation

“The 2018 charter is only binding on holders of mining titles to the extent that its terms have been lawfully incorporated by the minister in those rights. So, it must form the terms and conditions of those rights. Renewal of existing mining rights will not be subject to the charter.”

Tebello Chabana, senior executive for public affairs and transformation at the Minerals Council SA, reiterated that the mining industry was measured against the Mining Charter, which has different targets, measurements and definitions to the trade, industry and competition department's B-BBEE codes.

He explained that according to submissions made by mining companies to the mineral resources and energy department, the industry was on average exceeding the targets stipulated in the second iteration of the Mining Charter, the universal standard by which transformation of the sector was measured by its regulator.

“The B-BBEE Act and DTIC (trade, industry and competition department) codes do not trump the MPRDA (Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act), and neither are they binding on mining companies. In 2019 we published an independently researched report that looked at transformation in the mining sector. The industry had a weighted average 39.2% HDSA (historically disadvantaged South Africans) ownership level, well above the 26% set in the first two charters and 30% for new rights in the third,” Chabana said.

Mike Teke, CEO at Seriti Resources, stressed the sector’s commitment to transformation. He cited Exxaro and African Rainbow Minerals as some of the examples of thriving companies that were born from transformation inclusivity.

“We have created a lot of black industrialists and we have equipped them to have the ability and the flexibility to have capital and invest in other industries beyond mining,” he said.

Reacting to the low scores of management and control, Teke warned against putting too much emphasis on numbers, suggesting there were other ways to determine the pace of transformation, particularly by focusing on inclusivity of the population groups that were previously excluded.

“We shouldn't put limitations to jobs. Don't disregard the fact that among us as black people, there are those who don't want to be managers, who don't want to be CEOs, but want to be owners of these assets and employ somebody to do the job for them.”

Bridgette Motsepe, the goodwill ambassador for Women Entrepreneurship and Economic Development in Africa at the Pan African parliament, and founder and chairperson of Mmakau Mining, spoke about her involvement in the formulation of the BEE legislation for the sector.

She criticised the government for failing to implement its own legislation, meant to accelerate transformation, by not penalising non-compliant mining companies.