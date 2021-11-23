News & Fox

PODCAST: Is SA in a growth crisis or a debt crisis?

23 November 2021 - 06:00

Economists and experts wildly disagree. One important figure pressing the government to provide more social relief in the face of widening poverty and hardship is former investment banker Colin Coleman.

Listen in to this edition of Podcasts from the Edge as Peter Bruce and Coleman, a strong supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, clamber over the rocky terrain SA and Ramaphosa find under their feet. Do we have a debt problem, a growth problem or a leadership problem? Coleman concedes Ramaphosa has been slow but insists real growth is within reach.

PODCAST: Austerity in SA? It’s just not happening...

Peter Bruce asks economist Thabi Leoka why she responded so sharply to suggestions from former Goldman Sachs SA chief Colin Coleman that over and ...
6 days ago
