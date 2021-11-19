WATCH | Satnac 2021 looks for next Elon Musk: new SA research in the spotlight

This November, information and communications technology (ICT) executives from SA and around the world are coming together at the 2021 Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference (Satnac).

The event, hosted by Telkom with the theme “Accelerated digitalisation: current and future ways of working”, lets ICT professionals mingle with academics and students who hope to solve many of the seemingly impossible challenges that humanity faces, much like Elon Musk is trying to achieve in several industries.

These research projects are presented at the conference, in order to explore the challenges and opportunities for Africa as such new technologies reshape the workplace.

“The main objectives are to showcase the latest developments in the ICT sector worldwide; to host a peer-review and publishing platform for students; and to develop the next generation of innovative technology leaders,” says Telkom head of innovation and transformation Mmaki Jantjies.