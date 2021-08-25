Thrive amid change and uncertainty by rebuilding your business

The unprecedented times in which we find ourselves demand that SMEs face challenges head-on, armed with the right information and tools to adapt and thrive. With so much at stake, it’s imperative to know exactly how the SME landscape is unfolding and to be fighting fit to weather the storms of disruption.

The Standard Bank SME Summit, hosted by business growth expert and Aurik CEO Pavlo Phitidis, is an online series, which aims to provide SME owners with insights into the latest industry intelligence and strategies as well as practical tips on how to transform businesses into more resilient and relevant entities.

The previous event focused on what action is required to reset your business to take advantage of the gaps and opportunities created by change. This event — part three of the series — highlighted the opportunities in crisis and how to channel these into rebuilding your business.

Phitidis pointed out that as much as crises can threaten our wellbeing, ambitions, dreams and hopeful expectations, they provide a profound opportunity for personal and business advantage.

“The reason is simple: crises mean change,” he said. “Assess what’s changed temporarily, permanently, and fundamentally across customers, collaborators, capabilities, competitors and conditions. Whether you have a product or service, customer engagement and how you service those customers will make all the difference when rebuilding your business.”

A panel of business leaders, including Robyn Zinman, CEO of OptiSmile Advanced Dentistry; Naiema Abrahams, group MD of Freightmore; Saskia Hill, CEO and owner of MCS Debt Recovery and Connect BPS; and Sunshine Hlamalani, the co-founder of advertising agency Cheri Yase Kasi, provided insights from their own businesses.