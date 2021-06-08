Business

FREE WEBINAR | Identifying sustainable investment opportunities in SA and Africa

Join Sanlam Investments for a critical conversation about investments in infrastructure, energy and job creation on June 14 at 10am

08 June 2021 - 10:00
Picture: SUPPLIED/SANLAM/GETTY IMAGES
Critical Conversations, brought to you by Sanlam Investments, is a platform for innovative discussions that address sustainable impact-investing dynamics (which have the intention of generating positive, measurable social and environmental impact alongside a financial return).

These educated, informed conversations will explore the right ideas with the right people and propose how to move the best solutions forward. 

In the first session of this series, on June 14 2021 (10am-11.30am), Lerato Mbele (business and news presenter) will guide the critical discussion of identifying sustainable investment opportunities in SA and Africa. 

Euvin Naidoo (faculty member, Harvard Business School, in his personal capacity), Andrew Johnstone (CEO, Climate Fund Managers), Andile Khumalo (CEO, The Brodkast Group) and Nersan Naidoo (CEO, Sanlam Investments), will join Lerato to discuss infrastructure, energy and job creation and the role of local and global investment players in creating robust, sustainable local opportunities.

