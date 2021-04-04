FREE TO READ | March/April 2021 edition of Business Day Technology
Learn how to make the most of your home office
04 April 2021 - 09:40
The home office has gone from nice-to-have to necessity and, like a corporate office, it should be a functional, productive, comfortable and (if possible) aesthetically pleasing space, kind of like the ones discussed in the latest edition of Business Day Technology: Solutions & Innovations.
In this issue we also discuss the Internet of Things, digital banks, how to secure your phone, cloud services and digital wearables.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.