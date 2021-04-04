FREE TO READ | March/April 2021 edition of Business Day Technology

Business

March/April 2021 edition of Business Day Technology

Learn how to make the most of your home office

04 April 2021
Read the latest edition below. Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV/BUSINESS DAY

The home office has gone from nice-to-have to necessity and, like a corporate office, it should be a functional, productive, comfortable and (if possible) aesthetically pleasing space, kind of like the ones discussed in the latest edition of Business Day Technology: Solutions & Innovations.

In this issue we also discuss the Internet of Things, digital banks, how to secure your phone, cloud services and digital wearables.

Browse through the magazine below (go full screen or zoom in for ease of reading):

