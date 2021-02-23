PODCAST | Budget preview: Who holds the purse strings?

Following the state of the nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in February, finance minister Tito Mboweni is set to give details this week of how the government will fund its activities, and the state of the SA economy in 2021.

The discussion centres on expectations for government revenues and shortfalls; thoughts on how the government is likely to fund the expected shortfall; whether the government is likely to raise taxes through VAT or personal income taxes and the likelihood of seeing increased social spending in the form of relief grants in the coming year.

Van Tonder ends by give his economic outlook for the rest of 2021.

