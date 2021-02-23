Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Budget preview: Who holds the purse strings?
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Johann van Tonder, an economist at Momentum Investments
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the upcoming national budget speech, set for this week.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Johann van Tonder, an economist at Momentum Investments.
Join the discussion:
Following the state of the nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in February, finance minister Tito Mboweni is set to give details this week of how the government will fund its activities, and the state of the SA economy in 2021.
The discussion centres on expectations for government revenues and shortfalls; thoughts on how the government is likely to fund the expected shortfall; whether the government is likely to raise taxes through VAT or personal income taxes and the likelihood of seeing increased social spending in the form of relief grants in the coming year.
Van Tonder ends by give his economic outlook for the rest of 2021.
For more episodes, click here.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.