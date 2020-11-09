FREE | Read the Nov 2020 edition of Business Day Technology Solutions & Innovations

The world has changed profoundly in the past 10 months (ironic, given how routine and predictable our day-to-day lives became during lockdown).

Fundamentally, as we socially distanced from others to curb the spread of Covid-19, our relationships changed – with loved ones, colleagues, business contacts, service workers, shop clerks. As did our relationship with technology, which facilitated so many of these changes, allowing us to navigate our way through the new normal.

In this edition of Business Day Technology Solutions & Innovations, we look at how businesses are using tech to make their offices smarter:

employing apps to manage workspaces, gathering data on high-traffic areas for cleaning purposes, and

using sensors that allow for real-time info on available desks.

The growth in remote work means a concomitant need for faster, more reliable connectivity. The onus is increasingly on landlords and property developers to provide high-speed, low-latency, open-access services to their business tenants.

Of course, few sectors have seen such an explosion of research and development as the health sector.

We profiled the role of health tech in combating the coronavirus in our last issue, but there are also incredible developments in 3D-printing and wearable health-monitoring devices to look out for.

And then some things never change, like the fight against crime. Actually, that’s not entirely true: criminals are getting smarter and more tech savvy, continually incorporating new techniques and exploiting vulnerabilities.

The fallout from a data breach can be immense, meaning organisations need to be ever more vigilant to protect proprietary and customer data. Advances in security printing like microtext, invisible inks and covert static marks are also making it harder for criminals to counterfeit goods.

This won’t be a year upon which many people look back with fondness. But catastrophes have a way of galvanising human endeavour and moving us forward. I hope this issue succeeds in demonstrating that.

Anthony Sharpe