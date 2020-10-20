FREE | Read the October edition of Business Law & Tax
TikTok and copyright; post-Covid mergers; ESG in mining; trademark squatters; and more
20 October 2020 - 17:42
Business Law & Tax is a monthly supplement that appears in Business Day newspaper. It is a review of developments in corporate and tax law, with a special focus on corporate and legal ethics as SA grapples with corruption busting.
In this edition, read about the tricky issue of copyright on hit video platform TikTok; merger deals in the post-lockdown era; lessons in ethics from Africa; trademark squatters; and much more.
