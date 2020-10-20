Business

FREE | Read the October edition of Business Law & Tax

TikTok and copyright; post-Covid mergers; ESG in mining; trademark squatters; and more

20 October 2020 - 17:42
Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV/BUSINESS DAY
Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV/BUSINESS DAY

Business Law & Tax is a monthly supplement that appears in Business Day newspaper. It is a review of developments in corporate and tax law, with a special focus on corporate and legal ethics as SA grapples with corruption busting.

In this edition, read about the tricky issue of copyright on hit video platform TikTok; merger deals in the post-lockdown era; lessons in ethics from Africa; trademark squatters; and much more.

Click below to page through the full edition (zoom in or switch to full screen for ease of reading):

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

FREE | Read the August edition of Business Law & Tax

Celebrity trademarks, e-commerce risk protection, the Dis-Chem price ruling and more
Business
1 month ago

FREE | Read the June edition of Business Law & Tax

Doing business in the era of Covid-19, plus big data, patent rights and more
Business
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Predictive analytics help finance leaders manage ...
Business
2.
E-commerce is the future of sales: is your ...
Business
3.
Four key lessons from Covid-19 on starting your ...
Business
4.
UJ leads the 4IR teaching revolution in accounting
Business
5.
FREE | Read the 2020 edition of Business Day ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.