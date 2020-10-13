FREE WEBINAR | Learn about alternative revenue enhancement innovations

Business

Join the conversation on investment opportunities with the City of Ekurhuleni in partnership with Business Day on October 15 2020

13 October 2020 - 07:28
Join the City of Ekurhuleni in partnership with Business Day on October 15 2020. Picture: 123RF/PHOTOBUAY
With the economic impact of lockdown, the imperative to create fresh revenue streams to keep the wheels of industry turning, have never been greater.

The City of Ekurhuleni has committed itself to innovations for the benefit of the city, and companies that have established roots there.

The City of Ekurhuleni in partnership with Business Day invites you to join the executive mayor Cllr Mzwandile Masina, MMC finance and economic development Cllr Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, city manager Dr Imogen Mashazi and the group CFO Kagiso Lerutla as they discuss alternative revenue enhancement innovations, investment opportunities and avenues available to businesses with the City of Ekurhuleni.

Webinar to be moderated by Dominic Gaobepe.

Date: October 15 2020
Time: 10.30am to 12.30pm

 

