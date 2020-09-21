Enterprises University of Pretoria offers solutions to help businesses plan for the future and upskill

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought disruptions and devastating impact on the South African economy with several businesses reeling from the effects of this pandemic. The South African and global economy has taken an unexpected turn and this has had dire consequences on businesses.

On March 27 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will enter into a national lockdown, which aimed to flatten the curve of the coronavirus. The national lockdown meant that businesses had to close offices, calling for employees and consumers to stay at home. The initial lockdown was extended and the country has been in lockdown for more than a third of this year.

With most businesses’ doors shut and all operations halted, business profits and cash flows dropped at a high speed. Many businesses went into financial distress and thousands of jobs were lost. Government introduced a business turnaround and recovery strategy to provide businesses in distress with assistance to find a way to navigate through these unprecedented times of the pandemic.

On July 22 2020, the deputy minister of the department of employment labour, Boitumelo Moloi, through a virtual press briefing, announced that the Unemployment Insurance Fund will provide R104m to Productivity SA (an entity of the department and the Business Turnaround and Recovery programme) to support 6,000 small and medium-sized enterprises to improve productivity to preserve and create jobs.

How can UP help your organisation?

The future is not a straight line from the past. It involves significant and substantial change and needs to do so if we are to respond to the significant shifts occurring in the business environment.

During these uncertain times, Enterprises University of Pretoria understands the need for businesses to stay agile. To this, we offer solutions for businesses that need to restructure, plan for the future, downsize, and avoid retrenchments or upskill through learning, unlearning and relearning.

UP's Research Solutions provides research and advisory solutions across the full life cycle of services, not limited to Turnaround Management and Business Rescue solutions and Workplace Skills Indexing Research and Advisory Services, which provides companies with a powerful mechanism to navigate through turbulent economic conditions.

While, Training Solutions provides a comprehensive portfolio of training programmes and short courses, UP’s Business Management and Entrepreneurship short courses, which include, Outcomes-Based Monitoring and Evaluation Implementation, Effective Risk Management and Business Management, are designed to equip delegates with the tools to face the challenges businesses encountered as a result of the pandemic.

Contact UP for more information on the business management and entrepreneurship short courses. You can also stay in touch for information on its range of training programmes and collaborative services.

This article was paid for by the University of Pretoria.