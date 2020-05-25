Business

WATCH: How DJ Black Coffee bought a stake in Gallo Music

DJ Black Coffee talks to Business Day TV about his most recent acquisition

25 May 2020 - 07:41 Business Day TV
DJ Black Coffee. Picture: THE TIMES
DJ Black Coffee. Picture: THE TIMES

Internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee has acquired a stake in Gallo Music Investments (GMI) through his company FlightMode Digital.

The Lebashe Group purchased GMI from former owners Tiso Blackstar in March and it now forms part of the news and entertainment business of Arena Holdings. ​

Lebashe chair Tshepo Mahloele said Black Coffee’s new investment in the company paves the way to enhance Arena’s entertainment offering to consumers.

Business Day TV spoke to Black Coffee about the deal.

