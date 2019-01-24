REGISTER NOW | SA's top investment management event for financial advisers, wealth managers
The Investment Forum takes place in Cape Town and Johannesburg from April 9 to 12 2019
Now in its ninth year, The Investment Forum will be held on the following dates:
- Century City Convention Centre, Cape Town – April 9 to 10 2019
- Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton – April 11 to 12 2019
SA’s premier event for investment managers, financial advisers, multi-managers, discretionary fund managers and wealth managers continues to be an important date in the industry calendar for any adviser who wants to keep abreast of the latest industry developments.
The past five years have been particularly trying for financial markets as global trade wars, geopolitics, deteriorating fiscal and monetary policy and benign economic growth in SA weighed heavily on market sentiment and company earnings prospects.
This has put strain on opportunities to provide investors with real capital and income growth, and confidence in the financial market system is being tested.
History has shown that this is generally the time when investors disinvest, but markets have a habit of rebounding quickly and positive market returns can be concentrated in a few days' trade.
To address this, The Investment Forum has invited 21 of SA’s leading domestic and international investment managers to provide insights into the current and future state of financial markets.
The investment managers that will be speaking at the conference include Allan Gray, Ashburton, BlackRock, Bridge, Coronation, Coreshares, Foord, Goldman Sachs, Investec, Kagiso, Laurium, Old Mutual, Momentum, Nedgroup Investments, PSG, Prudential, Rezco, Orbis, Sanlam, Schroders and Stanlib.
By registering for this event, financial advisers will enjoy the following benefits:
- gain a diverse range of insights on geopolitics, trade wars, macroeconomics, market valuations, SA politics and more from SA’s leading investment managers;
- receive a “shareable” newsletter that will summarise the conference's key insights that can be shared with clients;
- obtain nice Continuing Professional Development points (subject to confirmation from the Financial Planning Institute); and
- have the opportunity to network with like-minded financial advisory professionals.
For further details on the conference and to register, visit www.theinvestmentforum.co.za.
Need assistance? Email Robb@theinvestmentforum.co.za or call him on 087 898 5490.
The conference has been completely sold out in previous years so registering early to secure your seat is advised.
