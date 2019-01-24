REGISTER NOW | SA's top investment management event for financial advisers, wealth managers

Now in its ninth year, The Investment Forum will be held on the following dates:

Century City Convention Centre, Cape Town – April 9 to 10 2019

Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton – April 11 to 12 2019

SA’s premier event for investment managers, financial advisers, multi-managers, discretionary fund managers and wealth managers continues to be an important date in the industry calendar for any adviser who wants to keep abreast of the latest industry developments.

The past five years have been particularly trying for financial markets as global trade wars, geopolitics, deteriorating fiscal and monetary policy and benign economic growth in SA weighed heavily on market sentiment and company earnings prospects.

This has put strain on opportunities to provide investors with real capital and income growth, and confidence in the financial market system is being tested.

History has shown that this is generally the time when investors disinvest, but markets have a habit of rebounding quickly and positive market returns can be concentrated in a few days' trade.

To address this, The Investment Forum has invited 21 of SA’s leading domestic and international investment managers to provide insights into the current and future state of financial markets.

