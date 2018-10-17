Performance fees under scrutiny at adviser conference

The asset management companies had a hard time fielding questions from advisers about why investment performance fees in emerging markets such as SA are higher than in developed markets. They also raised concerns that there are too many fund classes and complex fee structures that it make it difficult even for them to explain these simply to their clients.

Tamryn Lamb, from Allan Gray — the asset manager that received criticism for having one of the highest fees — said while they recognise that too much complexity prevents fees transparency, it is sometimes necessary to have many layers in order for asset managers to adjust the fee to zero when funds perform badly.

“That additional matrix of being able to lower the fees to zero is not that complex, but it is more complex than a flat or fixed fee…. Sometimes a well-designed performance fee structure needs to have a certain level of complexity to get real fairness for clients. A well-designed performance fee goes up and goes down so that the client can pay zero if there is underperformance,” she said.

Lamb said while Allan Gray was “without a doubt” on the upper end of the fee range, it is because of the performance it delivers to clients. “Of course clients have to question fees, but we know we have to perform so that we can defend our fees,” she said, adding that the company is improving its fee structure.

But Alida de Swardt, CEO of RMI Investment Managers, said a big part of the total investment fees investors pay is located elsewhere in the value chain. “The other big pieces go to advice and distribution. The industry’s complex structure has created many fee classes,” she said.

