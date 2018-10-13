Retirement funds negotiate lower-cost pensions

Retirement funds are securing pensions at significantly lower costs than those you will be offered as an individual when you need to secure a monthly income after you stop working. These lower costs - anything from 0.6% to 0.9% a year - will give you a higher pension or an inflation-linked income for longer in retirement.

David Gluckman, chairman of Sanlam Umbrella Fund's investment committee and head of special projects at Sanlam Employee Benefits, said funds' default pensions or annuities could save members about one percentage point in costs a year.

Alexander Forbes says its new retirement income product, available as a default annuity option for funds, saves on average 0.63 percentage points on costs when compared to other annuities you, as an individual, can get from other providers.

Funds are reporting these outcomes ahead of the March 2019 effective date for regulations that will force trustees to choose suitable annuities for retirees rather than leaving members to find their own products.

Funds will choose default pensions for

retiring members, but members can still choose their own pension providers.

The regulations are set to disrupt the retirement fund and financial-planning industries. They also oblige funds to set default investment strategies for both pensions drawn from savings - living annuities - and pre-

retirement savings. In addition, funds will be obliged to preserve your savings in the fund when you leave a job unless you request the money be paid out or transferred.

The lower costs on default pensions are a result of trustees securing lower institutional rates offered to larger investors. In addition, if you choose a default pension, trustees are capping the fees payable to financial advisers who advise you on that product, which may also increase your pension income.

Umbrella funds compete

Umbrella funds, home to members from multiple employers, compete for companies' employee benefits business and their default annuities are likely to be another feature on which they will attempt to outdo their rivals.

Anna Siwiak, head of product development at Sanlam Employee Benefits Umbrella Solutions, said a quote she obtained for a pension from R2m invested in the Sanlam Umbrella Fund's living annuity showed it would cost 2.3% a year when the maximum advice fee was applied. This was 0.93 of a percentage point saving a year when compared to a living annuity provided by another investment house.

The costs include an administration fee for the investment platform, an asset management fee and an adviser fee, which in the case of the umbrella fund annuity was capped at 0.86% a year, including VAT, instead of the maximum of 1.14% for the annuity available to individual investors.