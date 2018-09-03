Businesses would be wise not to offend the black middle class

Organisations have to be conscious of what informs their decision-making, if transformation is to be taken seriously. It cannot be a statement of intent or the key performance indicator of a single office bearer, he says.

How does a business repair its image and reputation in the wake of a tsunami of ire that has swept across it? A good first step is to denounce the actions of the individual who has caused all the trouble.

Rams Mabote of King Maker Consulting argues that "atonement needs to take place" following such incidents and a good way of demonstrating this is to give black people shareholding in the business.

Nomathemba Malinga of Zindela Communications is sympathetic to the plight of the Catzavelos family and its employees but also believes that "saying sorry is not enough. The workers at the company should be offered shareholding. This would be an authentic proof point, which will enable the St Georges Fine Foods brand to shape a new narrative for the future."

While corporates can hire communications professionals and buy ad space to protect their images after a crisis, small family-owned business are particularly at risk from the cost of prejudice in its ranks.

However, small businesses can follow the example of bigger businesses when looking to atone.

Starbucks in the US, for example, shut down its entire operations for one day to focus on sensitivity training after a racist incident in one of its stores earlier in 2018.

Businesses are prepared to shut down their operations for fire safety drills and other forms of training, so why not to address issues of race, asks Thabo Shole-Mashao of GauTV.

"Shutting a company down for one day of training could save it five years in the long run," he says.

"What happens when black Twitter starts to ask more layered and sophisticated questions? Or when it starts making demands of businesses that has no relation to transformation charters?"

Warning that social media is evolving fast, Shole-Mashao says business and policy makers have to be agile.

The Black Business Council has been conciliatory to the Catzavelos family, and offered to meet Hellenic community leaders. The council says that this should be a "teachable moment" in genuine discussions about changing SA’s business environment.

"It is very important that this ugly moment serves as a lesson to all South Africans that racism cannot and will not be tolerated and all endeavours need to be put in place to teach other racists that their behaviour will have serious consequences," says council president Sandile Zungu.