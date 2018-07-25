SA ‘completely out of step’ with global SME growth trends

In the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, over 95% of businesses are SMEs, employing between 60% and 70% of the working population and contributing up to 60% to GDP, said Chris Darroll, CEO of the SBP.

Alarmingly, the contribution of South African SMEs to jobs is falling, with large firms adding more jobs and growing employment at a faster rate than small businesses, according to the research. SA’s 1,000 largest employers, including the government, provide 56% of the country’s jobs. The aim in the National Development Plan is for SMEs to contribute 90% of job growth by 2030.

"The critical point to ask is whether this is pointing to policy and regulatory failure in this country. Why are we so completely out of step with the rest of the world?" Darroll said.

In an attempt to answer this question, the SBI and SBP have embarked on the first comprehensive baseline study on the size, nature, challenges and potential of SMEs in SA.

The initial findings are based on IRP5 and corporate income tax data provided by the South African Revenue Service, the Treasury and existing research.

The study, expected to cost R7m, will ensure SA is no longer "stabbing in the dark" when talking about SMEs, Darroll said. Preliminary findings show a lack of consistency in the government’s definitions of SMEs in 70 laws, regulations and key strategies reviewed.

• Marais is deputy editor of Business Day

